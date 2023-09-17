﻿
Police detain some Evergrande wealth management staff

Reuters
  17:28 UTC+8, 2023-09-17       0
Police in southern China have detained some staff at China Evergrande Group's wealth management unit, suggesting a new investigation that could add to the property giant's woes.
Reuters
"Recently, public security organs took criminal compulsory measures against Du and other suspected criminals at Evergrande Financial Wealth Management Co," Shenzhen city police said in a social media statement on Saturday night.

Du Liang was identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

The police statement did not specify the number of people detained, the charges or the date they were taken into custody.

China Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday outside of normal business hours.

The police said the investigation into the financial management unit was ongoing and urged investors to report any further financial crimes.

﻿
﻿
