China's forex reserves rise to US$3.238t: data

Xinhua
  15:21 UTC+8, 2024-01-07       0
China's forex reserves totaled US$3.238 trillion as of the end of December 2023, rising by US$66.2 billion, or 2.1 percent compared to the end of November, according to data released on Sunday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

In a statement, the SAFE said that, affected by factors such as the monetary policies of the world's major economies as well as expectations, the US dollar index saw a decline in December while global financial asset prices generally increased.

It attributed the increase in the scale of the country's foreign exchange reserves to the combined effects of currency translation and changes in asset prices and other factors.

The Chinese economy continues to pick up and improve as high-quality development is solidly advanced, which will provide support for the stability of the nation's foreign exchange reserves, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
