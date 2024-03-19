Biz / Finance

Tokyo stocks end higher as BOJ's historic policy shift weakens yen

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei finishing at a two-week-high above the 40,000 threshold, as a weaker yen boosted export-related issues.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 263.16 points, or 0.66 percent, from Monday at 40,003.60.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 28.98 points, or 1.06 percent, higher at 2,750.97.

The Nikkei opened lower as investors locked in gains after the index jumped over 1,000 points the previous day. But it trimmed losses in the afternoon, with exporters pulling the Nikkei up into positive territory as the yen continued to depreciate, analysts said.

The US dollar topped the 150 yen line in Tokyo on yen selling after the Bank of Japan announced earlier on Tuesday a major policy overhaul to end negative interest rates as widely expected, while noting that accommodative conditions are expected to remain.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, mining and transportation equipment issues.

