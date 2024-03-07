China's forex reserves rise to US$3.2258 trln

China's forex reserves totaled 3.2258 trillion US dollars as of the end of February, rising by 6.5 billion dollars, or 0.2 percent compared to the end of January.

China's forex reserves totaled 3.2258 trillion US dollars as of the end of February, marking an increase of 6.5 billion dollars, or 0.2 percent compared to the end of January, according to data released on Thursday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

In a statement, the SAFE said that, affected by factors such as macroeconomic data and expectations of monetary policies of major economies, the dollar index increased while global financial asset prices were mixed.

It attributed the increase in the scale of the country's foreign exchange reserves to the combined effects of currency translation and changes in asset prices and other factors.

The Chinese economy will continue to pick up, which is conducive to keeping the scale of foreign exchange reserves generally stable, it added.