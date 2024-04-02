Biz / Finance

China to improve construction of financing credit service platforms

Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
China has released an action plan on strengthening the building of financing credit service platforms to facilitate the financing of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.
Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0

China has released an action plan on strengthening the building of financing credit service platforms to facilitate the financing of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The guideline, issued by the General Office of the State Council, urges efforts to better coordinate the building of such platforms and fine-tune the inclusive financing service system based on credit information.

Work will be done to improve the credit information collection and sharing mechanism, and to encourage financial institutions to provide high-quality services for enterprises, especially micro, small and medium-sized ones.

The country will optimize the national integrated financing credit service platform network, and integrate local financing credit service platforms with repetitive functions or inefficient operation.

Enterprises' information related to key personnel, qualification, and imports and exports will be included in credit information sharing lists, and financial policies benefiting people and enterprises will reach smaller firms through such platforms.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     