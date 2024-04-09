Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese stocks closed higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.05 percent to 3,048.54 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.58 percent higher at 9,448.98 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 796.33 billion yuan (US$112 billion), lower from 931.35 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks in sectors such as solid-state batteries, silicone and tourism led the gains, while those related to oil and precious metals led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.14 percent to close at 1,827.58 points.