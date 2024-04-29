HSBC China completes first sustainable supply chain financing order
HSBC Bank (China) Ltd announced that it has landed its first sustainability supply chain financing program in China for a multinational company, providing financing solutions linked to sustainable performance.
The multinational company, the Saint-Gobain Group, focuses on the design, production, and distribution of materials and services applied to the construction and industrial markets. It has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
To help it reduce carbon emmission generated by its supply chain, HSBC China provides tier-price financing solutions to Saint-Gobain China's suppliers on the Chinese mainland.
"Sustainable supply chain financing is able to facilitate the low-carbon transformation of the entire industrial supply chain, which helps to enhance the low-carbon competitiveness of China's supply chain," said Eric Yuan, managing director of HSBC China's Global Trade and Finance Business Unit.
This is HSBC China's first sustainable supply chain financing, a business that helps large corporations reduce carbon emissions from their supply chains while promoting sustainable development among those in the supply chain.