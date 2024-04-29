HSBC China completes first sustainable supply chain financing order

This is HSBC China's first such financing, a business that helps large corporations reduce carbon emissions from their supply chains while promoting sustainable development.

HSBC Bank (China) Ltd announced that it has landed its first sustainability supply chain financing program in China for a multinational company, providing financing solutions linked to sustainable performance.



The multinational company, the Saint-Gobain Group, focuses on the design, production, and distribution of materials and services applied to the construction and industrial markets. It has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

To help it reduce carbon emmission generated by its supply chain, HSBC China provides tier-price financing solutions to Saint-Gobain China's suppliers on the Chinese mainland.

"Sustainable supply chain financing is able to facilitate the low-carbon transformation of the entire industrial supply chain, which helps to enhance the low-carbon competitiveness of China's supply chain," said Eric Yuan, managing director of HSBC China's Global Trade and Finance Business Unit.

This is HSBC China's first sustainable supply chain financing, a business that helps large corporations reduce carbon emissions from their supply chains while promoting sustainable development among those in the supply chain.