﻿
Biz / Finance

China details regulations on non-bank payment institutions

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
The People's Bank of China on Monday began to solicit public opinion on the detailed rules regulating the non-bank payment institutions.
Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0

The People's Bank of China on Monday began to solicit public opinion on the detailed rules regulating the non-bank payment institutions, as a part of efforts to enhance their supervision and management.

The document aims to detail the regulations for the supervision and administration of non-bank payment institutions, which were issued by the State Council last December.

The document offers further clarification on key concepts, such as major shareholders and actual controllers, as outlined in the regulations, and details administrative licensing procedures for the non-bank payment institutions.

Through the move, the central bank hopes to bolster transparency and openness in the administrative process and foster greater efficiency in payment institutions so as to create a law-based business environment.

In protecting the legal rights and interests of payment users, it specifies requirements regarding the retention period of user data and transaction records, as well as adjustments to fees.

In recent years, China has witnessed remarkable growth in its non-bank payment industry. Data shows that over 1 trillion transactions are made in the country via non-bank payment institutions annually, with a total value at approximately 400 trillion yuan (US$56.3 trillion).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     