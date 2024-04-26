China's forex market reports transactions of US$3.47 trillion in March

China's foreign exchange market recorded transactions worth a total of 24.64 trillion yuan (US$3.47 trillion) in March, official data showed on Friday.

The transaction volume of the client market totaled 3.53 trillion yuan last month, and that of the interbank market came in at 21.11 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 7.61 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 17.03 trillion yuan.

The country's foreign exchange market transaction volume totaled 66.17 trillion yuan in the first three months, the data showed.