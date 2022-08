China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities displayed a generally stable trend in July, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities displayed a generally stable trend in July, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou – edged up 0.3 percent month on month in July, according to the data.