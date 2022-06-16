China's home prices continue to ease in May

China's home prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities continued the downward trend in May, though the pace of decline slowed.

In May, 43 out of the 70 cities saw a month-on-month drop in new home sales prices, down from 47 in April, data from the NBS showed.