Biz / Property

Existing home market regains strength despite hot weather

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0
Buyer momentum for existing homes improved further in Shanghai in July, despite the scorching weather as the market continued to regain strength after a 2-month lockdown.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0

Buyer momentum for existing homes improved further in Shanghai in July, despite the scorching weather as the market continued to regain strength after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown, which had put home seekers on the sideline.

More than 20,000 lived-in homes, valued at around 65.9 billion yuan (US$9.73 billion) in total, changed hands across the city last month, a month-over-month jump of 28 percent and 37 percent, respectively, according to latest data from Shanghai Homelink Real Estate Agency Co.

"Sentiment among home seekers continued to recover from June when some of them were naturally taking a wait-and-see approach," said Yang Yulei, a senior analyst with Homelink. "The recovery was within our expectation and we do expect such momentum to extend over the next couple of months."

By price, the average cost of an existing home stood at 3.28 million yuan in July, an increase of 7 percent from June.

Citywide, Nanqiao in suburban Fengxian District, the core area of suburban Jiading District and Zhoukang in the Pudong New Area were the most sought-after areas among home buyers while Jinshan New Town in suburban Jinshan District and Huinan in Pudong seemed popular options as well, Homelink data showed.

"The performance in July, which is a traditional low season for property sales, was pretty good if we take the scorching weather into consideration," said Lu Wenxi, a senior researcher at Shanghai Centaline Property Consultants Co.

"Standing above the 20,000-unit threshold could indicate the prevalence of rather strong momentum which hopefully would further boost confidence among potential buyers in the next few months."

For the first seven months of 2022, some 77,000 units of lived-in homes valued at 242.6 billion yuan were sold around the city, a decrease of 62 percent and 64 percent, respectively, from the same period a year ago. That improved from a drop of 68 percent and 71 percent registered in the first half.

On average, existing homes sold for 3.16 million yuan per unit during the January-July period, down 6 percent annually.

Notably, the proportion of buyers with tight budgets increased in the first seven months, with deals worth less than 2 million yuan accounting for 35.4 percent of the total, up 6.8 percentage points year on year, according to Homelink data.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fengxian
Jinshan
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     