A new lab on AI and IoT opens in Zhangjiang

A lab covering both artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, founded by Microsoft Corp and Zhang Jiang Group, opened in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

The lab has chosen 30 domestic and overseas startups to join. The lab offers deep integration and innovative development of AI and Internet of Things technology with manufacturing, retail, medical, financial, urban construction and other applications. It provides resources in technology support, innovation, trainings and market expansion.

“The combination and application of AI and Internet of Things technologies is becoming the latest trend leading the global digital transformation,” said Alain Crozier, Microsoft China’s chairman and CEO.

Global IoT business will exceed US$255 billion in 2022, and China will be responsible for nearly a quarter of it, which means this will is a market with huge potential, according to Microsoft.

The lab will focus on speech interaction, unmanned aerial vehicles and intelligent medical treatment.

It is another step forward for Shanghai’s AI industry, which plans to become in international AI leader.

