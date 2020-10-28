Biz / Tech

More support for delta region's entrepreneurs

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:48 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Pujiang Innovation Forum hears of China's latest efforts to boost entrepreneurship in the Yangtze River Delta region with special coupons for startups.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:48 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0

China will increase support for entrepreneurship in the Yangtze River Delta region, with special coupons for startups and the sharing of research resources, Shanghai Daily learned at the ongoing Pujiang Innovation Forum on Wednesday. 

The delta region — Shanghai and three neighboring provinces — has become a highland of tech innovation, according to the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center, under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The number of incubation bases in the region accounts for about 30 percent of the national level. It has 30,000 professional research devices, many in various shared platforms in the region to improve efficiency and cut costs, officials told the forum. 

Among the 188 listed firms on the STAR Market, 90 are based in the region, with 38 from Jiangsu Province, 31 from Shanghai, 15 from Zhejiang Province and six from Anhui Province. 

The region should focus on strategic research such as integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence to achieve breakthroughs as soon as possible, according to Duan Junhu, vice chairman of the Torch center. It should take measures to support startups and small and medium sized enterprises. Shanghai should focus more on innovation that targets international markets, Duan said.

Shanghai will offer startups and qualified firms coupons for registration, operation and research, up to 500,000 yuan (US$73,530) for each firm. The coupons will be available to all firms in the delta region.

China’s high tech and startup firms created 4.5 million jobs nationwide last year, according to a report. 

Innovation and entrepreneurship has created many new kinds of jobs this year after the pandemic hit traditional retail and manufacturing industries, analysts said.

More support for delta regions entrepreneurs
Ti Gong

Members of innovation associations in the delta region at the Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     