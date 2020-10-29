Biz / Tech

Audience of 6,000 for League of Legends final

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:31 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Riot Games CEO Nicolo Lauren praises Shanghai as "the world's capital of eSports" as Chinese and South Korean teams will compete in world championship final on Saturday.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:31 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Audience of 6,000 for League of Legends final
Dong Jun / SHINE

More than 6,000 people will watch the finals of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship (also known as S10) in Shanghai on Saturday night. 

The event, the world’s top eSports event and one of the most influential offline events this year, is a “crazy journey” for Riot Games CEO Nicolo Lauren. Riot and Tencent are the major organizers of the event, which started in the city in September. 

Lauren said he couldn’t imagine any other city being able to hold such an event when many others had been canceled because of COVID-19. He expressed his thanks for the support from players, fans, partners and Shanghai as “the world’s capital of eSports.”

Chinese eSports team Suning and South Korea's Damwon Gaming will compete in the final at the Pudong Stadium, also marking the public debut of the brand-new venue. 

A lucky draw was held to select 6,000 people from 3.2 million online viewers to come to Shanghai to watch the final.

If Suning win, it would be the first League of Legends Pro League eSports team to win the world championship in its home country. 

However, South Korea’s Damwon said it was confident of victory, predicting a final score of 3-1.

In the first half of the year, China’s eSports market revenue hit 71.9 billion yuan (US$10.6 billion), a 54.7 percent increase year on year. The eSports user base reached 484 million by June, according to industry figures.

The latest trends in eSports is the combination and integration of games, sports and entertainment, Riot said. 

Audience of 6,000 for League of Legends final
Dong Jun / SHINE

Chinese eSports team Suning

Audience of 6,000 for League of Legends final
Dong Jun / SHINE

South Korean eSports team Damwon

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Suning
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     