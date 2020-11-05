Executives attend CIIE in online interviews

Biz / Tech

Organizers of the China International Import Expo have invited a number of company executives unable to attend in person to take part in video interviews every day of the event.
People are testing for the online interview at the ongoing CIIE.  The interviews offered journalists the opportunity of “face-to-face” talks with representatives who couldn’t visit China due to COVID-19.

Online interviews during the China International Import Expo on Thursday night gave overseas business executives the opportunity to attend the event during the pandemic.

The interviews offered journalists the opportunity of “face-to-face” talks with representatives who couldn’t visit China due to COVID-19.

CIIE organizers have invited a number of company executives to take part in video interviews every day. Some companies have participated in the CIIE since it began and some have already signed contracts for the next three events. 

Beer Itzhak Energy and Baker Hughes were among the first companies to take part in the online interviews. 

After attending the second CIIE, Israel-based BIE established a presence in Shanghai. More than 300 prospective customers and agents began following and contacting the group. In January, BIE saw 60 foreign-funded projects signed in Shanghai, with a total investment of over US$7.3 billion. 

A century-old enterprise, BIE’s business in China covers infrastructure, energy, venture capital, and sci-tech innovation. Its subsidiaries include Watergen, Vertical Field and NanoSono. 

Though Watergen, BIE aims to offer “clean water and healthy food” for more consumers, Mikhael Mirilashvili, BIE’s founder, said his online interview.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
