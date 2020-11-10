Unisoc's 5G chips used in over 50 devices

Shanghai-based chip designer launches new chips for wearable devices and smart driving and also releases a white paper on 6G at conference in the city.

Unisoc, the Shanghai-based chip designer, said that over 50 devices with its 5G chips have hit the market, covering 5G smartphones, routers and other devices.

Unisoc also launched new chips on Tuesday for wearable devices and smart driving. It also released a white paper on 6G at a conference in Shanghai.

More than 50 devices featuring 5G functions have adopted Unisoc chips, with clients including industry giants such as Xiaomi, ZTE and Hisense.

A digitally interconnected world can be called a modern building with “channel” as 5G network, while 5G chip is the “foundation” to connect all things, Unisoc said.

Industry giants including Tencent, China Unicom, Xiaomi and ZTE attended the Unisoc conference to discuss 5G, AI, wearable and smart industrial applications and markets.

On the Chinese mainland, only Huawei and Unisoc can develop 5G baseband chips for smartphones.

In May, the company finished a latest round of financing of 5 billion yuan (US$735 million). It has applied to list in the Shanghai STAR Market.

