New center to boost city's IoT development

An AIOT innovation center, which covers artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things technologies, was launched in Shanghai on Monday.

The center in Jiading District has five major functions — education and training, application display, program development, incubation acceleration and joint innovation — mainly targeting the smart sensors and smart connected cars industries.

The launch ceremony was part of the Ninth Global Internet of Things Summit which opened on Monday, with major organizer the Shanghai Internet of Things Industry Association.

During the conference, INESA Group, China Unicom, Huawei and Microsoft shared applications and research results in IoT, smart cities, connected cars and 5G.

Shanghai has become a center of IoT development in China since the city started IoT research in 2009. It has led the country in industrial scale, applications and other aspects with the most complete industry chain nationwide, according to the local association.

Shanghai’s mature semiconductor industry, improved 5G networks and smart driving zone in Jiading are key sectors for the city to boost IoT, according to industry insiders.

To boost AI and IoT development, more than 100 AIOT innovation centers will be built nationwide within the next five years, the association said.