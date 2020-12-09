Biz / Tech

Apple unveils headphones that cost twice as much as AirPods

Apple has one more thing for the holiday shopping season: over-the-ear, wireless headphones that will test how much people are willing to splurge on for high-quality sound.
The headphones, called AirPods Max, will cost US$549 — far more than similar products from Bose and Sony that offer many of the same features, such as noise cancelation. The lofty price is more than double what it costs to buy Apple’s in-ear wireless headphones.

Apple began accepting orders for the AirPods Max on Tuesday, but they won’t be in stores until next Tuesday.

The announcement of the long-rumored headphones caps one of Apple’s busiest autumns in years, despite a pandemic that has kept most of its engineers at home to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since September, Apple has rolled out its next generation of smartwatches, four new iPhones and a Mac computer that runs on its own internally designed processors.

Some of the new products have included lower-priced options likely to appeal to consumers struggling to make ends meet during a pandemic-driven recession.

But the AirPods Max are clearly intended for Apple’s more affluent customers looking for the best in acoustics. The over-the-ear headphones are aiming to expand upon the popularity of the wireless ear buds that Apple first released four years ago after eliminating the headphone jack from its iPhones. The in-ear AirPods sell for US$159 to US$249.

