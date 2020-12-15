Huawei to expand its digital footprint in Shanghai

Huawei will continue to expand its footprint in Shanghai with a new smart city project, local research centers and construction of 5G networks.

The smart city project will cover intelligent interaction, connectivity and a controlling center.



Huawei has set up two research centers and one office in Shanghai, which will employ 50,000 people after the opening of the new Qingpu research center.



The company has more than 1,000 industry partners and over 30,000 5G base stations in Shanghai. In the Thirteenth Five-Year period (2016 to 2020), Huawei contributed 100-billion yuan (US$14.7 billion) to Shanghai’s GDP.



Huawei and the Shanghai government have long term agreements in tech innovation, industry ecosystems, digital transformation and talent, said Zhang Shunmao, senior vice president at Huawei.