Biz / Tech

Shares in mobile carriers surge after NYSE cancels delisting

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
Shares of Chinese mobile carriers listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange surged today after the New York Stock Exchange cancelled plans to delist three of them.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:27 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0

Shares of Chinese mobile carriers listed on the Hong Kong (HK) stock exchange surged today after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) cancelled plans to delist China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

NYSE officials made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities," according to a statement.

HK-listed China Mobile, with the world’s largest mobile carrier subscriber base, jumped more than 5 percent to close at 46.1 Hong Kong dollars (US$5.95). Smaller carriers China Unicom and China Telecom surged 8.5 and 3.35 percent, respectively.

The news also lifted domestic capital markets, especially high-tech chip manufacturers, some of which face strict export regulations from the United States government.

Last month, the NYSE announced it would delist the three carriers in the wake of the US government's November move to block investment in 31 firms deemed to be controlled by the Chinese military.

Even if the delisting had been enacted, its effect would have been more symbolic than meaningful, because most of the three carriers' operations and customers are in China, according to a note by Pacific Securities. 

China's foreign ministry had called the planned delisting "unwise."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Mobile
Pacific Securities
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     