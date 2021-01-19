China to have new beauty devices standard

Organizations evaluating household beauty appliances for hygiene, safety and performance for an industry standard that may make its debut in March this year.

China is formulating a new industry standard for household beauty appliances, a sector where market revenue had grown rapidly to hit 10 billion yuan (US$ 1.5 billion) a year.

The market for household beauty devices grew 11 percent in China last year, one of the fastest growing segments in the home appliance market.

The market prospects of the household beauty industry have attracted many companies, including Panasonic, Refa and Yaman. Various types of devices are emerging but with different levels of technology and safety standards. There is an urgent need for a standard to protect users and boost the industry’s long-term development, said Zhu Jun, vice chairman of the China Household Electrical Appliance Association.

At present, household beauty enterprises, hospitals and testing institutions are drafting a standard covering evaluations of hygiene, safety and performance and may make its debut as soon as March, according to the organizations involved, such as Vkan Certification & Testing and Yaman.

The pandemic has boosted the industry as people had to stay home and required safe and smart household beauty products, said research firm GSK.

In the first 11 months of last year, transaction volume of household beauty devices hit 5 billion yuan, according to e-commerce website TMall.