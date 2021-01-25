Biz / Tech

Huawei Technologies: no plan to sell top brands

CGTN
  22:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Huawei Technologies yesterday dismissed the "unsubstantiated rumors" regarding the possible sale of its flagship smartphone brands, claiming that Huawei has no such plan.
CGTN
  22:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies yesterday dismissed the “unsubstantiated rumors” regarding the possible sale of its flagship smartphone brands, claiming that Huawei has no such plan.

“We remain fully committed to our smartphone business, and will continue to deliver world-leading products and experiences for consumers around the world,” read the statement.

Reuters reported earlier that talks between the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and a consortium led by Shanghai government-backed investment firms have been going on for months

The Shanghai government said it was not aware of the situation.

Huawei’s P and Mate phone series are among the top players in the higher-end smartphone market in China and compete with Apple’s iPhone, Xiaomi Corp’s Mi and Mix series and OPPO’s Find.

The two brands contributed nearly 40 percent to Huawei’s total sales in the third quarter of 2020, according to market research firm Counterpoint.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Apple
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     