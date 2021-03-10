Biz / Tech

Smartphone brands ready for market rebound

Startups betting on improved gaming and imaging facilities as they seek to increase their share of China's buoyant high-end market following the pandemic.
Startup smartphone brands are betting on eSports and image quality features in a domestic market which is expected to rebound this year following the pandemic.

The latest 5G technology offers high speed for sharing and livestreaming and low latency for multiplayer games. It is helping brands expand into the high-end market where devices cost more than 3,000 yuan (US$468).

The ASUS eSports brand, ROG or Republic of Games, joined Tencent Games to launch the Tencent ROG 5 model on Wednesday. 

Ti Gong

ROG's eSports model is aimed at gamers.

It features the Snapdragon 888 chip, a Samsung screen with high refresh rate to 144 Hz, special game engine optimization and enlarged memory up to 18 gigabytes, the world’s largest memory in a smartphone. 

It goes on sale on Friday with prices from 3,999 yuan. The model with a 18GB memory costs 8,499 yuan.

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, is offering an independent graphic chip and professional display in its new model for game fans. 

China’s smartphone sales will rebound to 340 million units this year following the pandemic, according to researcher IDC.

The average smartphone price increased 10 percent in 2020 though overall sales decreased. Price rises will continue this year as consumers opt for 5G models, according to analysts.

Startup brand OnePlus has announced a three-year strategic cooperation with premium photography brand Hasselblad. The cooperation will improve image quality for millions of mobile device users, both parties said.

Smartphone brands ready for market rebound
Ti Gong

OnePlus announces cooperation with Hasselblad to make 2021 its "Year of Image."

Over the next three years, OnePlus plans to invest 1 billion yuan on image color, film rate and a professional image experience to help it expand into high-end markets. CEO Liu Zuoho said 2021 will be a “Year of Image” for OnePlus.

