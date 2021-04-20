Biz / Tech

Tech giants taps into auto industry at city show

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:13 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
Seres SF5 cars with Huawei's operating, connection and sound systems to be available in China next month, company announces at Auto Shanghai Show 2021.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:13 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0

Tech giants like Huawei, Qualcomm, Didi Chuxing and DJI become “new powers” of the Auto Shanghai Show 2021, releasing new cars, operating system, cockpits, autonomous driving tools and chips for cars.

It represented integration between the tech and car industries with electric and intelligent trends. 

Seres SF5 cars, with Huawei’s operating, connection and sound systems like HiDrive and HiCar, will be available in China next month, with price starting from 216,800 yuan (US$33,354), Huawei said during the show. 

It’s the first car to be available in China with Huawei’s ecosystem.

Three new Huawei-featured models are displayed in Huawei’s flagship store on the Nanjing Road in Shanghai. It will open for test drive registration since Wednesday. 

Compared with traditional car brands, Huawei has its unique advantages on distribution channels. Huawei now has over 5,000 stores in China, compared with “several hundred stores” for the car brands, said Richard Yu, Huawei Consumer Business Group’s chief executive. 

The Huawei-backed Seres supports cruising range up to 1,000 kilometers between each charging, double or triple compared with current electricity cars, Yu added.

It will solve the“mileage concerns” of many electric car owners, he added.

Tech giants taps into auto industry at city show
Ti Gong

Huawei's CBG CEO Richard Yu introduces new cars with Huawei's technology and systems, which will be available next month.

Huawei also announced to partner with other Chinese auto manufacturers on intelligent electric vehicle. Chinese automaker GAC plans to introduce a model with autonomous driving functions developed with Huawei in the next few years.

Mobile chip giant Qualcomm displayed its automotive solutions with Chinese auto brands like NIO, Xiaopeng, WEY, Lync&Co and IM in the auto show.

Qualcomm's car technologies and solutions, covering 4G/5G and V2X as vehicle communication, intelligent cockpit, ADAS or the Advanced driver-assistance systems and car-to-cloud service, are used in 150 million cars worldwide. 

The chip giant aims to expand ecosystem “circles” of clients and partners in China. It expects autonomous driving platform Snapdragon Ride to be in commercial use in 2022.

Tech giants taps into auto industry at city show
Ti Gong

A car with an intelligent system supported by Qualcomm. 

Other tech giants like Baidu, Didi, DJI and Neusoft also showcase latest innovations during the auto show, covering intelligent cockpit and autonomous driving. Most of them are first-time exhibitors of a professional auto show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Neusoft
Baidu
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     