Biz / Tech

PlayStation 5 officially available in China

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
Sony says two versions of the PS5 to go on sale at relatively low prices in some Chinese websites such as JD, Tmall and Sony China since Saturday.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0

7 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Several hundred players and industry executives attended a PS5 event in Shanghai on Friday.


    Dong Jun / SHINE

  • Players tried PlayStation 5 game consoles in Shanghai, which will offically be available in China on Saturday. 

    Dong Jun / SHINE

Sony’s PlayStation 5 games console will go on sale in China from Saturday. 

There will be two versions costing 3,099 yuan (US$477) and 3,899 yuan. The more expensive PS5 has a Blu-ray drive. They will be available online from JD, Tmall, Sony China and Bilibili and at electronics stores.

Eguchi Tatsuo, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment (Shanghai) Ltd, said the prices are competitive in order to boost long-term development of the games industry in China. 

US or European versions of the PS5 cost from 4,500 yuan on Chinese websites such as Taobao.

By March, after a global debut in November, Sony had sold 7.8 million PS5s, making it more popular than the Nintendo Wii or the Microsoft Xbox, according to media reports. 

The PS5 features ray tracing, 4K-definition, high-frame rate, 8K support and VR integration. It supports new-technology SSD memory, which offers game loading speeds 100 times faster than the PS4.

Several hundred players and industry executives attended a PS5 event in Shanghai on Friday which featured games, cartoon characters, DualSense wireless joysticks and other gadgets.

Genshin Impact, a game developed by Shanghai-based MiHoYo, occupied a special zone during the event.

Sony is helping an increasing number of Chinese developers onto the global stage on the PlayStation platform, said Tatsuo, and will continue to support China's games industry with R&D, technology and marketing.

Also on Friday, Microsoft announced it would be selling its next-generation X-Box consoles in China from next month.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Microsoft
Nintendo
Sony
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     