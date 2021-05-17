Biz / Tech

City's IT leaders attend festival launch

Online celebrity Li Jiaqi reads out an information consumption declaration at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Information Consumption Festival on Monday.
Information technology professionals and online celebrities attended the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Information Consumption Festival on Monday, a monthlong event aimed at boosting the digital economy and improve people’s daily lives. 

A Shanghai information consumption declaration was read out by Li Jiaqi, a popular online celebrity, during the event. 

More than 200 industry professionals attended the opening ceremony, including leaders of Shanghai IT firms. They include Pinduoduo chairman Chen Lei, Bilibili chairman and CEO Chen Rui, Ucloud chairman Ji Xinhua, China Reading CEO Chen Wu, United Imaging co-founder and COO John Zhan, MiHoYo founder Liu Wei and IDOL Group CEO Leng Jing.

The firms and business leaders represented the latest innovations and results in Shanghai’s digital economy, covering e-commerce, cloud, online reading, medical AI and online games. 

Shanghai-based United Imaging helps doctors improve work efficiency and fight COVID-19 with devices featuring AI and smart diagnosis features. Its business has jumped “several dozen times” thanks to integration between the medical sector and AI, Zhan said.

The information consumption declaration promised to push information technology upgrades, narrow the digital gap, fight monopolies and protect consumer rights and privacy.

Various innovations were shown during the event, including Meituan’s food delivery drone, United Imaging’s AI medical devices and iQiyi’s virtual reality gadgets. 

Online celebrity Li Jiaqi (center), pictured with business leaders, reads out an information consumption declaration.


