Expo matches tech firms with interested buyers

Chinese technology firms and potential buyers are achieving "matching" results during the Inno-Match Expo, covering innovations for preventing the spread of COVID-19, quantum communication, new materials and digitized governance.



Long-acting, 30-day disinfectant, metal with "memory," intelligent cameras able to detect invalid health codes and image identification chips used in the latest Huawei system-powered electric cars were on display at the Inno-Match Expo, part of the annual Pujiang Innovation Forum.

The fair, also known as the Global Tech-Matching Fair, closed yesterday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

In addition to innovative hardware and devices, the exhibition features various platforms to boost innovation, fundraising and technology applications and transactions.

The Shanghai Technology Exchange, which has a big booth at the entrance of the expo, showcased its services related to technology transactions, result transformations, financial services and Shanghai's innovation center construction. As of April, 1,491 tech results and innovations had been listed on the exchange, with transaction volume up to 847 million yuan (US$133 million), only one year after it was founded.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai-based startup IntSig Information displayed an artificial intelligence-featured "digital governance brain" on a 240-inch screen, the debut of the new service that provides data collection, analysis, governance and applications. It will promote digital transformation and economy-structure upgrades in Shanghai and throughout China.

The system is based on the company's optical character recognition technology, and a database containing information of 230 million enterprises nationwide.

Through its "brain," governments can help firms quickly locate suppliers and partners in the industry chain, which also helps government departments find and attract high-tech firms to develop strategic industries, especially in AI, integrated circuit and biomedicine sectors, according to staff at IntSig.

Ti Gong

Startup Germagic is showcasing long-acting disinfectant materials and technologies that can remain effective for up to 30 days, compared to a few hours for normal disinfectants. The products, already used by hospitals, schools and families, have played a vital role during the pandemic because they relieve sterilization pressure. Their antimicrobial coating and special HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters add long-acting disinfectant features to normal home appliances.

During the fair, Germanic's products have attracted officials from the environmental protection and health-care industries in Shaanxi Province and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, who are very interested and may make purchases, according to Xue Hua, a marketing official at Germagic's booth.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai-based tech giant INESA is showcasing various devices and applications at the fair. In the spotlight is an intelligent camera and management system used during the pandemic that can detect invalid health codes. It's now used in some talent training bases in the city.

INESA has also developed low-cost forehead temperature testing devices, which helped local firms resume work early last year.

Shanghai Materials for Intelligent Memory, a startup incubated by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is promoting shape memory alloy as metals with "memory" that can be used in surgical robots, electric lockers and aerospace materials, with features like simplified structures, lightweight materials and micro size.

The company hopes its materials can be used in drones, consumer electronics and new-energy cars. Similar materials have been used in products such as DJI drones, Apple iPhones and Huawei devices, which translates to "huge market potential" for the company, said Andy Tzai, chief executive officer and co-founder of Shanghai Materials for Intelligent Memory.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Fullhan Microelectronics, founded in April in 2004 in Shanghai, aims to expand its business portfolio from video surveillance chips to those in new intelligent cars. On average, an intelligent car needs about a dozen image chips, bringing the company a wider market landscape.

The electric car market is Shenzhen-listed Fullhan's fastest growing and most strategic market. Fullhan's chips are used in Seres SF5 cars, which feature Huawei's operating, connection and sound systems.



The exhibition covers an area of nearly 10,000 square meters. It is divided into six zones: Tech-World for global innovators, Tech-High for high technologies, Tech-Need for business tycoons, Tech-New for technology startups, Inno-Source for the latest findings and Inno-Service for service providers.

Ti Gong

The exhibition also features domestically developed quantum communication networks with top-level encryption for national security, huge satellite models and other tech innovations from both tech giants and startups. Carbon neutrality and blockchain are widely featured as well.

During the exhibition, about 10,000 technologies and innovations are on display, which will find "matching" results, said Pujiang Forum organizers.