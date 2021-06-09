Asia's biggest gaming fair coming to city next month

ChinaJoy, also known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, will take place in Shanghai from July 30 to August 2.

ChinaJoy, also known as the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, will take place in Shanghai next month.

As Asia's biggest gaming fair, it will feature eSports, livestreaming, virtual characters and 5G, and cloud games, as well as an online carnival zone called ChinaJoy Plus.



The show will run between July 30 and August 2 in the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area.

The offline, player-oriented exhibition space covers 120,000 square meters and will include more than 300 exhibitors, including gaming firms, three leading mobile carriers and smartphone and hardware companies. The expo exemplifies surging demand for digital entertainment, according to organizers.

A business-to-business zone will feature 200 exhibitors, 30 percent of which are foreign, indicative of the expo's international appeal.



Several measures will be taken to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as online sales, reservations and real-time traffic control. Vaccinated people will have "advantages and conveniences" while attending the show, according to organizers, who will disclose more details in the near future.

Through partnerships with Weibo, Douyu, Douyin, Kuaishou, Bilibili and Migu, the online ChinaJoy Plus festival will enable foreign and domestic players to take part in the show.



With many events to be held during ChinaJoy, Shanghai is consolidating its position as the global capital of eSports, local officials said.