China's cloud infrastructure service spending surges in Q1

China's expenditure on cloud infrastructure services surged in the first quarter of the year as the country had made it a top strategic priority, according to an industry report.

The country's spending on cloud infrastructure services jumped 55 percent year on year to 6 billion US dollars in the first quarter, said technology market research firm Canalys.

The growth of China's cloud infrastructure service market continued to outpace the rest of the world, said the firm, adding that the country accounted for 14 percent of global investment in the sector during the period.

The firm attributed the investment boom to the country's rapid economic growth.

The top four cloud service providers in the country were Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Baidu AI Cloud, which accounted for over 80 percent of China's total expenditure, the firm said.