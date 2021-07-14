Biz / Tech

China's regulators strengthen cybersecurity management

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
China's three top-level regulators have issued a new policy to strengthen cybersecurity loophole management that will take effect in September.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:52 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0

China's three top-level regulators have issued a new policy to strengthen cybersecurity loophole management that will take effect in September, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MITT) said.

China is strengthening cybersecurity and data protection as a part of beefing up overall national security, covering all major Internet firms in China with user bases of more than 1 million, industry insiders said.

Entities and individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the country's cybersecurity. Partners and suppliers are not allowed to provide services for the behaviors making use of the loopholes, covering technology support, advertising and promotion and payment services. The three regulators including MITT, Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Public Security, said on their websites.

"Digital city is the core scenario of digitalization," said Zhou Hongyi, chief executive officer of 360, the country's biggest cybersecurity firm. "Digital city means comprehensive urban digital transformation, using digital technologies to drive, empower and reshape our cities."

"The core of a digital city is to produce, collect and empower big data. The deeper the digitalization, the bigger the challenge for us. So data security is more important than ever," Zhou said at the WAIC conference last week in Shanghai. 

In China, cybersecurity investment will reach US$143.5 billion in 2021, 8.7 percent growth over last year. The figure will hit US$189.2 billion in 2024, according to International Data Corp. 

The increasing importance attached to online security has fueled shares of cybersecurity firms listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

China has begun investigating Didi Chuxing due to "risks related to national data security," only days after the Uber-like car hailing company's New York listing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhou Hongyi
Uber
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     