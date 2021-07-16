PC sales continue double-digit growth in 2nd quarter

In the second quarter, global personal computer sales reached 83.6 million units, representing 13.2 percent year-on-year growth. Lenovo, HP and Dell were the top three.

Global personal computer sales maintained double-digit growth in the second quarter, with surging demand for laptops, researchers said.

In the second quarter, global PC sales reached 83.6 million units, representing 13.2 percent year-on-year growth. Growth cooled off from the first quarter's rate of 55.9 percent, but double-digit growth showed continued strong demand.

China's Lenovo and US-based Hewlett Packard (HP) and Dell were the top three PC vendors in the quarter, according to International Data Corp (IDC).

Firms including HP and Honor are releasing new PC models in China, with gaming, super mobility and eye-protection features.

Honor, spun off from Huawei last year, will release the new MagicBook on Tuesday with a price tag of 4,199 yuan (US$646). The MagicBook features AMD chips, 16-gigabyte memory and new features like an eye-protecting screen and wireless synchronization with other devices including smartphones.

HP, the world's No. 2 PC maker, recently launched Victus gaming models in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, important industry upgrades, such as Apple's M1 chip and Microsoft's Windows 11 that supports Android applications and cloud features, will bring new changes to the PC industry in the future, analysts said.