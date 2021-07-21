Amazon Web Services upgrades strategy and presence in China

Amazon Web Services has expanded in China with an upgraded strategy covering partners, infrastructure, vertical industries and landing functions.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded in China with an upgraded strategy covering partners, infrastructure, vertical industries and landing functions, the world's No. 1 cloud service provider said today in Shanghai.



AWS China has a strategy of "leveraging global strengths and acting locally" to target three categories of clients – local companies, multinationals in China and domestic firms with overseas business – said Elaine Chang, corporate vice president and general manager of AWS China.

Companies, especially those from traditional industries with limited IT personnel and budgets, can have the latest IT capacities and functions with AWS. AWS capacities, including cloud services and various functions like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, will help China boost its digital transformation nationwide, especially in vertical industries like finance, automotive, retail and health care, Chang added.

AWS has introduced 50 percent more functions in China in the first half, providing more choices to its clients, including Anker and Porsche China, which shared their business growth with AWS.

In the 2020 global public cloud market, AWS ranked the No. 1 with 40 percent market share, followed by Microsoft, Alibaba, Google and Huawei, according to researcher Gartner.

AWS revenue may hit US$54 billion this year based on its first quarter result, which jumped 32 percent year on year.

With its three Regions in Beijing, Ningxia and Hong Kong, AWS China can offer customers cloud-based capacities and various functions nationwide.

At the Shanghai AWS conference, AWS announced a partnership with Deloitte in China. The two companies will jointly launch a number of services focusing on security and compliance, data analytics and managed services. Additionally, Deloitte will double its number of AWS-certified consultants.



In 2021, AWS has upgraded Ningxia Region by adding 130 percent more capacity and a third Availability Zone in the Beijing Region.