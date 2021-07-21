Biz / Tech

Amazon Web Services upgrades strategy and presence in China

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
Amazon Web Services has expanded in China with an upgraded strategy covering partners, infrastructure, vertical industries and landing functions.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded in China with an upgraded strategy covering partners, infrastructure, vertical industries and landing functions, the world's No. 1 cloud service provider said today in Shanghai.

AWS China has a strategy of "leveraging global strengths and acting locally" to target three categories of clients – local companies, multinationals in China and domestic firms with overseas business – said Elaine Chang, corporate vice president and general manager of AWS China.

Companies, especially those from traditional industries with limited IT personnel and budgets, can have the latest IT capacities and functions with AWS. AWS capacities, including cloud services and various functions like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, will help China boost its digital transformation nationwide, especially in vertical industries like finance, automotive, retail and health care, Chang added.

AWS has introduced 50 percent more functions in China in the first half, providing more choices to its clients, including Anker and Porsche China, which shared their business growth with AWS. 

In the 2020 global public cloud market, AWS ranked the No. 1 with 40 percent market share, followed by Microsoft, Alibaba, Google and Huawei, according to researcher Gartner.

AWS revenue may hit US$54 billion this year based on its first quarter result, which jumped 32 percent year on year. 

With its three Regions in Beijing, Ningxia and Hong Kong, AWS China can offer customers cloud-based capacities and various functions nationwide. 

At the Shanghai AWS conference, AWS announced a partnership with Deloitte in China. The two companies will jointly launch a number of services focusing on security and compliance, data analytics and managed services. Additionally, Deloitte will double its number of AWS-certified consultants. 

In 2021, AWS has upgraded Ningxia Region by adding 130 percent more capacity and a third Availability Zone in the Beijing Region.

Amazon Web Services upgrades strategy and presence in China
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Amazon displayed a cloud-based AI feature to optimize image quality with a picture of Jeff Bezos, the company's founder.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Deloitte
Microsoft
Google
Amazon
Huawei
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     