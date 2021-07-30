ChinaJoy opens with tightened virus protection measures

ChinaJoy, or the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, officially opened to the public on Friday with tightened COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

ChinaJoy, or the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, officially opened to the public today with tightened COVID-19 prevention and control measures.



As Asia's biggest game fair, more than 300 firms are displaying the latest games and gear in a consumer-oriented hall with an exhibition space of over 120,000 square meters.

As an urgent notice released by organizers, 48-hour negative nucleic acid test results are required for admission, as China has reported more locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases recently.

Three separate checkpoints have been set up in front of the No. 2 entry hall of the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, the game fair's venue. Several dozen staff checked visitors for negative nucleic acid results, health codes and travel history, body temperatures and facial recognition prior to entry.



9 Photos | View Slide Show › The game fair opens today with the latest games and gear. People are required to wear masks and avoid gatherings.

Dong Jun / SHINE

































Visitors, showgirls and staff are all required to wear masks indoors. Tip boards are held everywhere in the ChinaJoy halls, warning people of "wearing masks and no gathering."



University student Xiao He held a COVID-19 prevention tip board at the Blizzard booth. He can rest every two hours during the event.

"It's necessary. All of us are safer if we follow the rules," said He, who got his negative nucleic acid results on Thursday.

At the event, free vaccination services are offered on site in a mobile bus.

The four-day event has attracted game exhibitors like NetEase and Giant, as well as players in the overall ecosystem like China Mobile, Huawei, Qualcomm, e-commerce websites, smartphone vendors and even carmakers. It showcases the latest games, industry integration and development of 5G and artificial intelligence.

Sony displayed PlayStation 5 models and the latest games, including "Sackboy: A Big Adventure," a game set to debut in the Chinese market in August. Soeda Takehito, Sony Interactive Entertainment (Shanghai) vice chairman, attended the onsite broadcasting events for players online.

To date, Sony has sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 models, whose sales have been fueled by Chinese sales since May.

China Mobile's Migu announced a strategic partnership with Xiaomi, Kingsoft Cloud and Pyou for cloud games, which enable users to play games directly without downloading applications. The partners will invest 10 billion yuan (US$1.56 billion) on cloud games, and leverage China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile carrier covering 950 million people and 230 million families nationwide.

Around 93 percent of global gamers play on mobile devices, which combined with 5G development makes mobile devices and technologies key elements for the gaming industry, said Frank Meng, Qualcomm China's chairman.



Smartphone brands are displayed gear, innovation and optimization for gamers.



Vivo's iQOO displayed a new flagship model to be released next month, with "the best phone screen in 2021." It is also showcasing technologies related to fast charging and special mobile game sticks.

Startup brand Realme, which has 85 million users globally, is displaying game and photography experiences for its GT Master model, with animation and cartoon designs to woo players.

ChinaJoy, along with other spotlights like virtual reality and eSports, runs until Monday.