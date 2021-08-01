ChinaJoy for gamers as latest technology on display

The ongoing ChinaJoy games conference is showcasing innovations including eSports monitors with record-high refresh rates.





BOE, China's biggest display panel maker, has its latest eSports display technologies and products on show.

In Huya's booth, BOE has a prototype monitor model with a record high 480 Hz refreshing rate, compared with normally up to 120 Hz or 144 Hz.

eSports display is an important growth engine for the global market. To players, various refreshing rate means different "win or lose" results, said Si Da, vice president of BOE.

BOE has launched products in new techs like higher refresh rates, high-quality image quality, customized configuration and green and health features. For example, BOE has products for eye protection as eSports players often look at screens for more than 10 hours a day.

Huya, China's broadcasting platform with more than 75 million monthly active users, displayed technologies and innovations in game, broadcasting and artificial intelligence.

They include artificial intelligence-powered optimization for broadcasting, YOWA cloud game platform and a new space game Roundary, distributed by Huya as a sole distribution partner for the first time.

eSports contents, broadcasting technologies and talent are "key triangles" for development, said Dong Rongjie, Huya's CEO.

Huya uses AI technologies to improve broadcasting quality, such as game management playback, smart editing, virtual anchors, automatic beauty and content-checking features.

It allows Vloggers to offer "online ChinaJoy tours" easily, which makes sense with tightened measures taken to prevent COVID-19 infection.

New-technology components like sensors and motors also debuted, which offer optimized game experiences.



Firms like tech supplier AAC and Tencent are drafting industry standards for vibration effects, which are used in the gaming and digital entertainment sectors. Devices like smartphones, with AAC's latest X-axis linear motor, can provide more vivid vibration effects in games.

The demand for high quality interaction and immersive experiences, including touching and vibration effects, are surging with the booming mobile game and eSports market, said Kelvin Pan, executive vice president of HK-listed AAC.

Components are used in various smart devices such as phones and VR models. But one of the major challenges is the difficulty in compatibility with all devices.

Companies such as camera giant Canon and cinema technology firm IMAX all represented at the game fair. It represents the convergence among various industries.

ChinaJoy, held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, will continue until Monday.