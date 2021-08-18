Biz / Tech

Smartphone brands tap into high-end markets and expand globally

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
In the second quarter, domestic smartphone sales declined but the performance may rebound in the second half, with surging demand.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0

Chinese smartphone brands are increasing research spending for high-end products, expanding product category and tapping into international markets amid fierce competition.

In the second quarter, domestic smartphone sales declined but sales will rebound in the second half, with surging demand and booming sales for brands such as Honor, Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO and realme, analysts said.

Honor, which was spun off from Huawei, has released its new flagship model Magic 3 with Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and AI-powered Honor Image Engine. Costing from 4,999 yuan (US$781), sales will start on Friday.

Smartphone brands tap into high-end markets and expand globally
Ti Gong

Zhao Ming, Honor's president, released new flagship models.

Soon, 55 to 60 percent of the company will be employees involved in research and development with increased research spending.

Honor is preparing to start supplying products in overseas markets after Huawei is under influence of the US tech sanction, said Zhao Ming, Honor's president.

In the second quarter, the top five smartphone brands in the domestic market are Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Apple and Honor, according to CITIC Securities.

Vivo has launched its flagship iQOO 8, which features an independent graphic chip, built-in gimbal for video and photography optimization, a high refresh rate and rapid battery charging.

The models, called "top eSports phones," started sales from Tuesday with a floor price of 3,799 yuan.

"Smartphone brands are ferociously competing to exploit the decline of Huawei, and are proactively acquiring channel resources and launching targeted new products," said Canalys analyst Amber Liu.

Smartphone brands tap into high-end markets and expand globally
Ti Gong

Brand realme now has more than 100 million global users, which expected to double it by 2023.

Startup brand realme expects to double its global user base to 200 million by 2023

It has sales in 61 countries and regions and ranks in the top five in 18 markets.

On Wednesday, the company launched a laptop computer realme Book in China, the first time for the brand. It takes AIoT strategy, referring to AI and Internet of Things devices, the company said.

The realme Book, with Intel chips and interaction across various devices, will start sales next Wednesday.

Also recently, Xiaomi launched new products covering flagship smartphone and various IoT devices. Honor also released a smart watch able to track health data for users.

In the second quarter, global smartphone sales declined 9 percent compared with previous quarter. The top five vendors are Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Oppo and Vivo, according to researcher Canalys.

Xiaomi and realme are expected to become two fastest-growing brands in China in the second half, said CITIC Securities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Intel
Apple
CITIC Securities
CITIC
Oppo
Xiaomi
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     