China leads the world in 5G smartphones and technology

In the first eight months, China's 5G phone sales hit 168 million units, up 80 percent annually. The country now has 1.04 million 5G base stations to cover all major cities.

China, the world's biggest 5G market that accounts for over 70 percent of all users and 5G base stations, is pushing ahead with next-generation technology.

Already with over 400 million 5G users and 1 million base stations, China will continue pushing 5G development and innovations based on the next-generation network, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online conference on Monday.



In August, 5G phone sales accounted for 74 percent of all models, according to the ministry.

5G is a key technology boosting the digital economy and upgrading the broader economic structure, said Minister Xiao Yaqing.

Firms such as Vivo and Samsung have launched flagship models in China with new features such as self-developed imaging chips and foldable screens.

5G technology makes connection easier among various devices including smartphones, smart watches and headphones, Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said recently in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The ministry is also pushing industrial applications for 5G, covering the media, medical, transportation and education industries.