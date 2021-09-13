Biz / Tech

China leads the world in 5G smartphones and technology

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
In the first eight months, China's 5G phone sales hit 168 million units, up 80 percent annually. The country now has 1.04 million 5G base stations to cover all major cities.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:38 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0

China, the world's biggest 5G market that accounts for over 70 percent of all users and 5G base stations, is pushing ahead with next-generation technology.

Already with over 400 million 5G users and 1 million base stations, China will continue pushing 5G development and innovations based on the next-generation network, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online conference on Monday.

In the first eight months, China's 5G phone sales hit 168 million units, up 80 percent year on year.

The country now has 1.04 million 5G base stations to cover all major cities.

In August, 5G phone sales accounted for 74 percent of all models, according to the ministry.

5G is a key technology boosting the digital economy and upgrading the broader economic structure, said Minister Xiao Yaqing.

Firms such as Vivo and Samsung have launched flagship models in China with new features such as self-developed imaging chips and foldable screens.

5G technology makes connection easier among various devices including smartphones, smart watches and headphones, Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said recently in Shanghai.

China leads the world in 5G smartphones and technology
Ti Gong

Samsung has opened a pop-up store in Xintiandi to showcase its 5G models and wearable devices.

The ministry is also pushing industrial applications for 5G, covering the media, medical, transportation and education industries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     