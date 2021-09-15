Biz / Tech

Squirrel AI makes learning easier in school

  20:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-15       0
Its AI helps evaluate and predict students' levels and offers customized education. It can reduce the burden on students and promote educational equity in rural areas.
Squirrel AI Learning, which now offers services for 24 million students nationwide, is offering AI technologies in public schools in partnership with tech giants like Huawei and Tencent, the Shanghai-based firm said on Wednesday.

The AI services help evaluate and predict students' levels and offer customized education services. They can reduce the burden on students and promote educational equity by improving education in rural regions with limited resources.

The company focuses on the MCM (meta-cognitive) as model of thinking, capacities (of observation, memory and various abilities) and methodology, which makes it unique in the industry, said Li Haoyang, Squirrel AI Learning's founder and chairman.

It is cooperating with tech giants like Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei to offer tech and services in class, while the tech giants offer infrastructure such as cloud and devices.

Shanghai-based AI Unicorn has 24 million users in 60,000 public schools nationwide.

In July, the company announced plans for a fresh round financing of "several hundred million" yuan, from investors like SIG, CITIC Securities and NGP.

The company is eying Chinese capital markets including the Shanghai STAR Market, Li added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
