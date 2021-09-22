Biz / Tech

PatSnap aims to dramatically accelerate technology sector in Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
It aims to help 1,000 firms from 100 within three years, with an investment of 100 million yuan (US$15.6 million), the company says.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:52 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0

A Shanghai-based science and technology accelerator, focusing on patent analysis, consulting and legal services, served over 100 firms in September, said its developper PatSnap.

And it will serve 10 times that number within three years, with an investment of 100 million yuan (US$15.6 million), it says.

The nationwide accelerator offers innovation and patent valuation services.

It aims to boost the development of the Shanghai STAR Market and the new stock exchange in Beijing, both of which are designed to support tech startups that offer innovation and patents but have limited fixed assets, analysts said.

The accelerator offers international patent information and updates, online courses and patent value analysis, based on technology and market influences, said PatSnap, whose investors include Tencent and Softbank.

The accelerator offers services for firms firms covering law, patent consulting, industrial zones, colleges, research and financial organizations.

Such companies play vital roles in the innovation ecosystem and initial public offerings on the Shanghai and Beijing markets.

Patent valuation is urgently required in the ecosystem, Kevin Wang, global head of product at PatSnap, said recently in Shanghai.

Until September, enterprises in the intellectual property service industry have joined the ecosystem, such as Chofn IP, Advanced Law Firm and Suzhou Wispro.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Softbank
Tencent
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     