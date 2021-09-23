Biz / Tech

Huawei expands its cloud to connect people and devices around the world

Zhu Shenshen
  21:59 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
As the world's No. 5 and China's No. 2 cloud brand, Huawei Cloud has more than 2.3 million developers and more than 4,500 services available.
Ti Gong

Huawei launches an avatar Yun Sheng with cloud business.

Huawei Technologies, now the No. 5 cloud vendor globally, is expanding cloud service coverage and capacity worldwide to connect people and devices while boost digital information, the tech giant said on Thursday.

By September, Huawei Cloud and partners were operating 61 Availability Zones (AZ) in 27 regions worldwide, covering more than 170 countries and regions. The number of AZs represents cloud center capacities.

It fuels the transformation for clients from Internet companies, traditional enterprises and governments to take their organizations digital, said Zhang Ping'an, CEO of Huawei Cloud and president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service.

Huawei Cloud provides "one infrastructure, one experience" for data interconnection and global innovation, Zhang told the Huawei Connect event opening on Thursday.

The three-day Huawei Connect is the company's annual flagship event, which is being held entirely online for the first time this year.

In the second quarter, Huawei maintained its second place in China's cloud infrastructure market with a 19 percent market share, behind Alibaba Cloud's 34 percent share.

They were followed by Tencent Cloud and Baidu Cloud, according to researcher Canalys.

The four leading Chinese cloud service providers continued to grow strongly in 2021, fuelled by local demand for digital transformation and tech development such as artificial intelligence, said Canalys.

Huawei has unique capacities such as 5G and its own chip, which boosts its overall connectivity, analysts said.

Huawei also launched an avatar Yun Sheng during the event to integrate cloud and AI features.

Besides Cloud, the event will also focus on 5G, AI and carbon neutrality, with a theme as "Dive into Digital," Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

