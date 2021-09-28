Biz / Tech

China speeds up 5G development with innovation and new products

  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-09-28
China is speeding up 5G development with the construction of over 1 million 5G base stations. It is home to 400 million 5G users nationwide.
A wide range of 5G industrial applications, smaller and lighter base stations and Chinese-developed 5G chips and devices are on display during the PT China Expo in Beijing, the biggest telecommunications show in Asia.

China is speeding up 5G development with the construction of over 1 million 5G base stations, and it is home to 400 million 5G users nationwide, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

"China will strengthen industry opening-up and cooperation, continue to deepen market-oriented reforms and boost 'go global' for win-win international cooperation," Xin told the Expo.

The 5G economy is in the initial stage, with booming market opportunities and great potential, both in China and globally, said Zhao Juntao, president of Ericsson China.

China, which leads the world in 5G development, has growing demand for business-oriented 5G upgrades, covering companies and modernized factories, according to Europe's biggest telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson.

Ericsson displayed its latest generation of 5G base stations – smaller, lightweight at only 12 kilograms and energy efficient, which makes them easy for installing and moving.

Ti Gong

Ericsson shows off lightweight base stations.

Shenzhen-listed ZTE released smartphones and devices to establish a "5G-powered ecosystem."

They cover applications from digital entertainment, intelligent family systems, and sports, travel and education.

Shanghai-based Unisoc displayed its 5G chips and devices. It is the only commercial mobile chip designer on the Chinese mainland, when Huawei is facing strict US tech ban.

This year's PT Expo China has attracted 400 exhibitors covering more than 40,000 square meters. It ends on Wednesday.

Ericsson
ZTE
Huawei
