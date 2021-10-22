﻿
Biz / Tech

Livestream sales may stage a record next month

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:38 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
Livestream sales volumes are expected to hit record highs during the Chinese online shopping festival next month.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:38 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0

Livestream sales volumes are expected to hit record highs during the Chinese online shopping festival next month, thanks to technological development, diversified e-commerce channels and consumption habit changes, industry officials said.

The top livestreamers, including "Lipstick Prince" Li Jiaqi and Viya, sold products and services valued at more than 20 billion yuan (US$3.13 billion) in a recent pre-sales campaign for the Singles Day festival.

At a pre-sales event on Wednesday, Li's livestreaming room generated 10.6 billion yuan in transaction within a few hours, while Viya generated 8.2 billion yuan. Several top livestreamers generated transactions of more than 20 billion yuan that night, according to industry figures.

Market competition has promoted "new upgrades" to obtain more traffic and seek more efficient conversions, said Yang Qing, secretary-general of the Shanghai Electronic Commerce Association.

Livestreamers become "bridges" between brands and consumers, instead of traditional e-commerce platforms like Taboo and JD. They are sophisticated and professional, willing to hear consumers' demands and feedback, said Shanghai-based Meione, which has major stakeholders including Li.

In the livestreaming room, the majority of products are cosmetics and beauty merchandise, including many from Chinese brands.

Shanghai is encouraging new methods and innovations to boost digital consumption and support Chinese products, local government officials said recently.

Technology developments like cloud and artificial intelligence bring new business opportunities to e-commerce, said Zhang Xiuzheng, Chinese president of Huawei Cloud Business.

Various models like DTC (direct to consumer) have been growing in the domestic market. Packaged IT services make e-commerce services and channels diversified and professional, covering customer management and product recommendations based on data analysis, industry officials told a Huawei-organized e-commerce conference in Shanghai.

During the Singles Day event, XR techs including virtual reality and augmented reality will be used in livestreaming, Meione said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     