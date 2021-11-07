﻿
Special Integrated Circuit zone attracts leading chip companies

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  15:32 UTC+8, 2021-11-07
For the first time, top chip companies are showcasing their products in an Integrated Circuit zone at the ongoing China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai.
For the first time, top chip companies are showcasing their products in an Integrated Circuit zone at the ongoing China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai.

It makes sense as China is the world's biggest chip market with surging demands from data centers, as well as smartphone and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the industry face supply chain challenges globally.

The zone covers more than 7,000 square meters and has attracted exhibitors covering the whole industry – design, materials, manufacture and assembling and testing, as well as many related applications.

Leading companies such as AMD, ASML, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments (TI) are displaying their latest technologies at their booths. They include chips and applications covering data center, automotive industry and smart home and health-care sectors.

Some are newcomers of CIIE such as AMD and TI.

"Looking toward our future in China, we are fully confident in our ability to continue our commitment as a great supplier, employer and community partner, welcoming shared growth with our customers in China," said Han Jiang, president of TI China.

TI, which has been doing business in China for 35 years, announced the plan for a new automated product distribution center in Shenzhen at the CIIE.

Chip giant AMD said it was the "perfect timing" to attend CIIE with booming demand, supportive policies and the latest technological developments.

The event has become a great communication and cooperation platform for companies and the whole industry.

Industry executives visited other companies' booths in the zone and shared group pictures in social media such as WeChat, Shanghai Daily learned.

The industry faces rapid growth but also challenges such as chip shortages, analysts said.

Chip demand in the Chinese market for the use in smartphones, televisions, consumer electronics and cars is surging. The domestic supply can only meet 20 percent of demand, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

