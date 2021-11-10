﻿
Tencent and Apple join to spread Chinese music globally

Tencent Music Entertainment Group will bring an "incredible catalog of Chinese Music" to Apple Music users worldwide, TME said.
Tencent and Apple have agreed on a deal which allows Chinese labels and artists to distribute their music around the world via Apple Music.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group will bring an "incredible catalog of Chinese Music" to Apple Music users worldwide, TME said.

The deal will enable music lovers to explore China's unique music culture and genres, further enhancing the global discovery of Chinese music and assisting in the international development of Chinese musicians.

TME attracts hundreds of thousands of Chinese musicians hoping to achieve their dreams through the Tencent platform.

The availability of TME's catalog on Apple Music will help promote more high-quality Chinese music overseas and realize the global value of Chinese music.

TME will also help artists achieve commercial monetization through tools like "content self-management, online distribution and promotion, settlement of royalties, and music data insights."

TME, listed in New York, is a leading online music platform in China, with brands like QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

