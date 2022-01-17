Biz / Tech

Strict winter break gaming restrictions imposed on minors

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-17       0
Minors are calling it "the most horrible winter break" after Tencent released strict guidelines for underage players during the upcoming winter holiday.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-17       0
Strict winter break gaming restrictions imposed on minors

The notice came after stricter rules were released by the National Press and Publication Administration at the end of last year to limit gaming time for minors and ban in-game purchases for those under 12.

Tencent has released strict guidelines for underage players during the upcoming winter holiday.

Minors are calling it "the most horrible winter break" after Tencent said they're only eligible for a total of 14 hours of gaming time between 8pm and 9pm each day for 14 days.

The notice came after stricter rules were released by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPAA) at the end of last year to limit gaming time for minors and ban in-game purchases for those under 12.

No gaming time is allowed on January 29 and 30, the weekend before the weeklong Lunar New Year break that will be switched as workdays.

Some pointed out there are loopholes where teenagers can still use adults' gaming accounts to avoid the restrictions.

"This would be a smart move for parents to take control of their children's gaming time, and students who did well on their final exams might be able to earn extra gaming hours," said one Weibo commentator called "Voood."

Tencent has introduced extra measures such as facial recognition for unusual game logins late at night.

The new guidelines set a one-hour time limit for players under the age of 18 between 8pm and 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, in addition to monthly restrictions on in-game virtual gadgets.

Last September, NPPA summoned several major gaming publishers, game account rental platforms and video game livestreaming platforms and called for them to implement play-time restrictions for minors.

A special website has been created that enables people to report companies for any violation of state regulations designed to protect children from video gaming addiction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
Tencent
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     