Huawei pushing next generation 5G to keep the world connected

Despite setbacks in some overseas markets, the company remains the global leader in telecoms equipment.

Huawei Technologies is pushing 5.5G – or 5G-Advanced – features for a digital and connected world by releasing next-generation wireless equipment with energy efficiency, expanded coverage and capacity and intelligent features, the tech firm said in Shanghai on Monday.



The rollout, targeting mobile carrier clients globally, includes massive Multiple Input Multiple Output technology and ultra-wideband mobile services.

It will triple 5G network capacity and cut energy consumption up to 30 percent, said Huawei, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment vendor.

"Huawei's innovation will never stop. The new products have achieved both network performance improvements and green energy savings, helping operators build high-quality green 5G networks," said Gan Bin, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Product Line.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Gan said 5G has more than 200 commercial networks and over 640 million users. China has 143 million 5G base stations – 60 percent of the global total.

Huawei also integrates intelligent network management with hardware upgrades, called "autonomous driving" services in the telecoms industry and boasts a majority market share in the domestic 4G and 5G markets. In 2022, it is eying overseas markets for 4G and 5G.

The company has market opportunities especially in Asia and the Middle East, despite of facing bans in some areas, industry officials said.

The telecoms giant is now preparing for the Mobile World Congress – the world's biggest telecommunications show – which opens next week.