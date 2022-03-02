Biz / Tech

Huawei vows to never give up overseas markets

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-03-02       0
Huawei revealed its vision for digitalization and carbon neutrality, and held joint conferences with Chinese mobile carriers during MWC.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:58 UTC+8, 2022-03-02       0

Huawei Technologies will increase strategic investment globally and never give up overseas markets and clients despite facing strict American technology sanctions, the tech giant said during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 conference.

With its investments, Huawei will focus on digitalization and carbon neutrality, two major sources of challenges and opportunities in the world that will impact the entire industry and digital economy for years to come, Guo Ping, Huawei's rotating chairman, said in a speech during MWC 2022, the world's biggest telecommunications conference taking place in Barcelona. "We have to look above the politics and above the partisanship. Huawei will continue its globalization strategy and never give up overseas markets."

Forecasts show that over half of global GDP is rooted in digital products and services in 2022, which is reshaping three areas – fundamental theories, architecture and software – presenting changes and opportunities for the entire industry. On carbon neutrality, Huawei will increase investment with its "More Bits, Less Watts" strategy, Guo said.

In February, Huawei released next-generation telecom gears in Shanghai that will triple 5G network capacity and cut energy consumption up to 30 percent.

During MWC, Huawei held joint conferences with three Chinese mobile carriers – China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom – discussing 5G Advanced, cloud and a digital infrastructure upgrade.

Huawei vows to never give up overseas markets
Ti Gong

People visit Huawei's booth at MWC 2022 in Barcelona. The company has announced it will increase its global investments.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
China Mobile
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     