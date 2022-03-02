Huawei vows to never give up overseas markets

Huawei revealed its vision for digitalization and carbon neutrality, and held joint conferences with Chinese mobile carriers during MWC.

Huawei Technologies will increase strategic investment globally and never give up overseas markets and clients despite facing strict American technology sanctions, the tech giant said during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 conference.

With its investments, Huawei will focus on digitalization and carbon neutrality, two major sources of challenges and opportunities in the world that will impact the entire industry and digital economy for years to come, Guo Ping, Huawei's rotating chairman, said in a speech during MWC 2022, the world's biggest telecommunications conference taking place in Barcelona. "We have to look above the politics and above the partisanship. Huawei will continue its globalization strategy and never give up overseas markets."

Forecasts show that over half of global GDP is rooted in digital products and services in 2022, which is reshaping three areas – fundamental theories, architecture and software – presenting changes and opportunities for the entire industry. On carbon neutrality, Huawei will increase investment with its "More Bits, Less Watts" strategy, Guo said.

In February, Huawei released next-generation telecom gears in Shanghai that will triple 5G network capacity and cut energy consumption up to 30 percent.

During MWC, Huawei held joint conferences with three Chinese mobile carriers – China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom – discussing 5G Advanced, cloud and a digital infrastructure upgrade.