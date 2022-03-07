Shanghai Data Exchange going global in search of talent

The Shanghai Data Exchange is beginning to recruit globally for 150 positions this week, its first recruiting campaign since its debut in November.

The Shanghai Data Exchange is beginning to recruit globally for 150 positions this week, its first recruiting campaign since its debut in November, key for the city's blueprint to become "a global digital hub."

The recruiting is in a metaverse style, with immersive experience and digital collection gifts for applicants, the government-backed data exchange said.

The 150 positions cover nine divisions: trade management, marketing development, data trader service, strategic development, risk control, product development, human resources, financial management and research institute.

In November, the data exchange opened with many nationwide "firsts" for its data trade ecosystem, smart transaction system and digital certificate. It's designed to improve data use and management, and connect "isolated data islands" to boost the city's digital hub construction while protecting privacy and ensuring strictly regulated data security.

Ti Gong

Digital hub blueprint

Located in the Pudong New Area, the exchange includes organizations servicing data transactions, data asset evaluations, data security and other sectors to build a complete industry ecosystem in Shanghai. At a grand opening event, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng unveiled the exchange.



More than 20 projects, including finance, public utilities and transportation, completed their listings on the exchange's first trading day in November.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Shanghai Electric Power were among the exchange's first group of users, involving data integration and use between the finance and energy industries. Banks are now able to easily access data from public utilities and mobile carriers when deciding on loans to businesses, thus reducing their risk exposure.

Within the next three to five years, the exchange will become a national-level data exchange with a complete data trade and business ecosystem, the data exchange said on Monday.

Data security is drawing more attention nationwide as China strengthens data and personal information protection and enacts new laws, such as the Personal Information Protection Law that was enacted in November.

A local law specifically for data use and management took effect this year, covering detailed regulations about how the government handles data collected from residents.

Metaverse-style recruitment

The exchange has established a "metaverse hall," enabling applicants to explore companies and job descriptions online, submit resumes and virtually attend interactive activities. Attendants also have opportunities to receive digital collections issued by the exchange.



Metaverse, or "meta universe," combines the digital and simulated virtual worlds. The metaverse concept became a buzzword in 2021, creating a meta-market frenzy in stocks and spurring hopes of a boost in virtual realms that unlock significant real-world dollars. Digital collection is also a metaverse format.

Shanghai is the first city in the nation to put metaverse development in the city's long-term development blueprint and part of its digital hub plan.

Income conditions are favorable and fast-track entry for Shanghai residency is possible for those who meet certain conditions.