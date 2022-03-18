Biz / Tech

Smart home systems for the affluent rolled out

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2022-03-18       0
Huawei and Xiaomi-backed Yunmi launched smart home products this week with prices ranging from 40,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2022-03-18       0
SSI ļʱ

Technology companies are rolling out smart home services such as unified operating systems and artificial intelligence gears in high-end Chinese markets, including home packages valued at 100 million yuan (US$15.6 million) or more.

Huawei and Xiaomi-backed Yunmi launched smart home products this week with prices ranging from 40,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan.

Huawei's smart home system includes a control center and various smart systems for living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens based on the HarmonyOS platform. About 4,500 home appliances from more than 1,900 brands support the Huawei-developed platform, providing homes with seamless wireless connections.

Smart home systems for the affluent rolled out
Ti Gong

Huawei is showcasing its smart locker product.

Autonomous driving technologies, including sensors, environment analysis and security, can be used in smart homes for the first time, said Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business unit.

In 2021, Huawei opened 50 smart home outlets in 50 cities nationwide. The number will hit 500 by the end of this year.

Prices of Huawei's smart home service package begin at 40,000 yuan for homes at least 80 square meters in size.

Yunmi introduced new smart-home packages priced up to 300,000 yuan. Target groups are "senior business executives, film stars and venture capitalists" with annual incomes of over 5 million yuan, said Chen Xiaoping, chief executive of Yunmi.

The premium package offers 125 AI products, including water purifiers, laser technology home theaters and professional robots for "villas and houses valued at least 100 million yuan." A standard package supports a house with eight rooms and three hallways.

Yunmi has sold 50 million home appliance units to 2 million Chinese families, making it the premium market leader. It now has 2,000 outlets nationwide, offering delivery, design, installations and other services.

Smart home systems for the affluent rolled out
Ti Gong

Yunmi's smart home system is based on 5G, IoT and AI.

The new product debuts align with nationwide smart-home-industry upgrades, with tech-savvy users, customized scenarios and innovations in the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and cloud, analysts said.

Shanghai families are willing to pay for digital upgrades and invest more in health and nutrition, said Han Jianhua, secretary general of the Shanghai Commercial Trade Association of Household Electric and Electronic Appliances.

Meanwhile, information technology firms and smartphone vendors, including Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo, are expanding into the smart home and IoT sectors at a time when smartphone sales are declining.

Huawei, which is facing a strict American technology embargo, is expanding into new categories like smart driving, fitness & sports and smart homes, aiding the company's drive to develop its HarmonyOS ecosystem.

"The business expansion (into smart home and other sectors) is our long-term strategy over the next five to 10 years," Yu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Oppo
Xiaomi
Huawei
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     