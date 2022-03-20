﻿
Biz / Tech

Wild Rift League eSports event debuts in Shanghai

Shanghai is to set to achieve its goal of becoming a global "eSports Capital."
Wild Rift League (WRL), the first mobile League of Legends league event in China, debuted in Shanghai at the weekend.

It met the surging demand for eSports and mobile games in China, which also helps Shanghai to achieve the target of becoming a global "eSports Capital."

League of Legends or LoL, developed by Riot Games, is one of the most popular eSports games in China. It released a mobile version in October, and WRL is the official game league.

Twelve eSports teams, including EDG, FPX, JDG and RNG, are attending the WRL.

China's EDG or EDward Gaming won the 2021 LoL World Championship in Iceland. It sent game fans crazy and boosted the popularity of the game, both in computer and mobile versions.

WRL has attracted sponsors and partners including smartphone brand OnePlus, water brand Wahaha, sportswear company Puma, Coca Cola and chip firm Qualcomm.

Shanghai has improved its eSports business environment to become a global eSports Capital, with an increasing number of eSports venues, holding top events, setting up eSports majors in colleges, and accelerating application and approval procedures for related publications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
